Malawi: Police Finish 20 High Profile Cases - Chisale Heading to Court Friday

14 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Call it the impact of Public Sector Reforms, which the State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima is championing with passion. The Malawi Police Service have taken a rather unusual path in their way of doing things by providing update that it has investigated 20 high profile cases in the past three months and that the case ﬁles are ready for prosecutions.

The cases include those of arson, murder, abuse of oﬃce, money laundering, theft by public servants and assault.

In a statement, National police spokesperson James Kadadzera says as of October 12, 2020, two of the ﬁles were sent to the oﬃce of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"The ﬁrst case to be taken to court is that of impersonating a person named in a certiﬁcate whose suspect is Norman Chisale. The case will go to court on October 16, 2020," said Kadadzera.

He said investigations on other cases falling in the same category are still underway and that Malawians will be updated on the completed cases that are ready for court.

Kadadzera has since applauded Malawians for the relentless support they are rendering to the investigators and assured Malawians that all investigated cases will be properly prosecuted for justice to triumph.

