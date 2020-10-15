South Africa: National Prosecuting Authority On Extension of Provisional Order Against Kuben Moodley's R232 Million Property

press release

Investigating Directorate (ID) granted extension in provisional order against Kuben Moodley's R232 million property

Gauteng Local Division in Johannesburg ordered that the interim restraint order against Kubentheran Moodley's assets worth R232 million be extended until 27 November 2020. An order initially issued on the 19 June which was set to expire this month.

Yesterday (12 October) the Investigating Directorate (ID) argued that a final order be made against Moodley's property. Judge Valley, however, reserved judgment.

The ID contended that Moodley's property should continue being restrained as the assets form part of a larger investigation into corruption, fraud and money-laundering. Dishonesty Involving Regiments Capital (Pty) LTD to provide advisory services to Transnet and the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund (TSDBF) worth hundreds of millions of Rands.

In another related matter, Moodley will have to return to court on 6 November, where the ID had brought an urgent application to compel Moodley to disclose what happened to the contents of a safety deposit box worth over R8.3 million, which forms part of the R232 million property.