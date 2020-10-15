South Africa: National Prosecuting Authority On Extension of Provisional Order Against Kuben Moodley's R232 Million Property

13 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Investigating Directorate (ID) granted extension in provisional order against Kuben Moodley's R232 million property

Gauteng Local Division in Johannesburg ordered that the interim restraint order against Kubentheran Moodley's assets worth R232 million be extended until 27 November 2020. An order initially issued on the 19 June which was set to expire this month.

Yesterday (12 October) the Investigating Directorate (ID) argued that a final order be made against Moodley's property. Judge Valley, however, reserved judgment.

The ID contended that Moodley's property should continue being restrained as the assets form part of a larger investigation into corruption, fraud and money-laundering. Dishonesty Involving Regiments Capital (Pty) LTD to provide advisory services to Transnet and the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund (TSDBF) worth hundreds of millions of Rands.

In another related matter, Moodley will have to return to court on 6 November, where the ID had brought an urgent application to compel Moodley to disclose what happened to the contents of a safety deposit box worth over R8.3 million, which forms part of the R232 million property.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.