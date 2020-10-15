Ghana: Best Fertilizer Company At Asankare to Start Operating in 2021 - Managing Director

14 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Best Fertilizer Company Limited, one of the companies operating under government's "One District One Factory" (1D1F) programme, located at Asankare in the Ashanti Region, is expected to commence operation in January, 2021.

Incorporated in 2018 and headquartered in East Legon, Accra, the company has as its principal activity the manufacturing of foliar fertilisers, organic fertilisers, customised and special fertiliser blends for specific crops such as cashew, cocoa, coconut, maize, cowpeas, vegetables, and mangoes in different agro-ecological zones in the country.

Mr John Osei-Bonsu, Managing Director of the company, who disclosed this, said the company was wholly-owned Ghanaian one and would have one of the most modern, fully-automated fertiliser plants in the country.

He was speaking here when the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspected the site for the 1D1F project in Asankare.

The President was accompanied by Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister.

"The company will start operations in January 2021 and I'm appealing to the President to put it in his diary to come back to commission the factory in January after his inauguration, God willing," Mr Osei-Bonsu said.

Sited on 15.3 acre land, the 15,000-square-foot factory in the phase one of the project is completed and a 20,000-square-foot warehouse is 85 percent completed.

Mr Osei-Bonsu said the company expected to start producing various blends of fertilisers at the beginning of the 2021 planting season with a planned capacity to produce 300,000 metric tons of various blends per year when fully operational.

He said all the regulatory requirements needed for the construction of the factory, as well as manufacturing and distributing fertilisers in the country, had been obtained.

In his interaction with the promoters of the company, President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction with the progress of work, and commended the fact that local raw materials were going to be used to produce some of the company's core products.

"It is expected that employment opportunities will be offered to residents of Asankare and the surrounding communities, particularly the youth, with direct employment being offered to 180 people, and the creation of some 450 indirect jobs," the President said.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, said the inspection of the project at Asankare was a clear testimony of the government's intention of spreading industrialisation across the country and bringing prosperity to all communities as well.

He announced that the company had been granted a five-year duty-free status for importing machinery, equipment and raw materials.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Namibia's Anti-Femicide Protesters Want President to Act

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.