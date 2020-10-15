Ghana: MTN Ghana Withdraws SMP Case From Supreme Court

MTN Ghana has withdrawn the application it filed at the Supreme Court challenging a judgment declaring the company as a Significant Market Player (SMP).

MTN Ghana, in a press statement yesterday signed by the Corporate Services Executive, Samuel Koranteng, said the decision to withdraw the case followed engagements with the National Communications Authority in a "concerted effort to settle the procedural and administrative legal challenge concerning the NCA's declaration of MTN Ghana as a SMP.

"Given the progress made so far, in good faith, on settlement discussions with the NCA, and Ministry of Communications, the company has withdrawn its application filed at the Supreme Court on September 4, 2020. It is our expectation that this action will pave the way for further discussions and an amicable resolution, in the spirit of the renewed channels of engagement," the statement said.

It said MTN Ghana was of the view that a collective goodwill and commitment was necessary to help the entire industry thrive and support government's agenda to enhance connectivity and the availability of communication services in the country.

"We are convinced that this decision is in the best interest of our cherished customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. MTN Ghana would like to reassure its cherished customers and shareholders that our commitment to the delivery of a bold new digital world in Ghana continues to be resolute," the statement said.

It said MTN Ghana remained focused on providing the enabling technology to support Ghana's digital economy through partnerships with the Government of Ghana and other Ghanaian telecommunication players.

It would be recalled that an Accra High Court recently affirmed in its ruling the NCA's declaration of MTN Ghana as a SMP.

Following the ruling, MTN Ghana headed to the Supreme Court for a review of the High Court decision.

With the judgment, the way has been paved for NCA to regulate the activities of MTN Ghana, to ensure fairness in Ghana telecommunication industry.

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay as You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services.