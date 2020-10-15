Zimbabwe: Govt Scraps Civil Servants' Covid-19 Allowances, Hikes Wages Three Fold

14 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Government has effected a three-fold hike on civil servants' wages in the wake of a crippling strike action by local school teachers who are demanding the restoration of their minimum US$520 wages.

In effecting the increase, government scrapped the US$75 Covid-19 allowance it had offered to its restive workforce and instead, converted it to the much-resented local currency which it enjoined to existing monthly salaries to reflect a nominal increase.

Public Service Commission secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe announced the move in a statement Wednesday.

"The Public Service Commission is pleased to advise government workers that the USD75 Covid-19 allowance for September is being paid today (Wednesday).

"Going forward, the USD75 Covid allowance will be paid on pay days.

"This effectively means that the least paid worker (B1) is now earning ZW$11 350.15 while a teacher at entry grade (D1) earns a total of ZW$12 491.15.

"The UDS allowance is indexed to the prevailing RBZ foreign exchange rate," Wutawunashe said.

He added, "Government is committed to continuously improve the working conditions of civil servants and hopes that negotiations in the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) to further improve emoluments for civil servants will be concluded soon."

The move to hike wages follows weeks of sustained pressure by government workers, particularly schoolteachers, who are demanding substantial salary increases to match the poverty datum line which, according to latest Zimbabwe Consumer Council estimation, is not pegged at over ZW$20 000.

It is yet to be seen if government employees will embrace the decision.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week invited scorn from teachers he had chided for withdrawing their service in now recurrent wage disputes with their employer.

Mnangagwa declared his government will not bow down to attempted ransom by the educators who have emerged as the most vocal section of the country's public workforce.

Teachers want their wages paid in US dollars after the economy has, by default, virtually dollarised.

Although Zimbabwean authorities have steadfastly maintained the use of the Zim-dollar, rentals, goods and other services are now charged in hard currency.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.