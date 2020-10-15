South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Requests Information Regarding Alleged Fraud Charge in the Department

press release

I have learned only today of a WCED teacher who has allegedly been charged with "fraud" for classifying himself as "African" on his CV.

One of the many evils of apartheid was the classification of people by their so-called race. This was what many people have fought to rid our country of. So I am understandably shocked to discover that my department is apparently charging someone because of how they choose to classify themselves. If this is in fact the case, it is anathema to me. And we will not tolerate victimisation of people who do not conform to an artificial and arbitrary classification of who they are deemed to be.

I have asked for all the information regarding this case as a matter of urgency, because on the face of it, it does not appear to be in line with what this administration stands for.