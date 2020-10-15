South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Declares Special Official Funeral for SAHRC Deputy Chairperson Ambassador Priscilla Jana

14 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the funeral of the late South African Human Rights Commission Deputy Chairperson, Ambassador Devikarani Priscilla Sewpal Jana, as a Special Provincial Official, Category Two.

In this regard, President Ramaphosa has authorised that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the Gauteng Province on the day of her funeral service.

Ambassador Jana passed away on Saturday, 10 October 2020, at the age of 76.

Ambassador Jana was an outstanding and fearless human rights lawyer who devoted her practice to fighting the apartheid regime, defending a broad range of struggle leaders and asserting the rights of marginalised South Africans.

Ambassador Jana was a former Member of Parliament and South African Ambassador to the Netherlands and Ireland.

