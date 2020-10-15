Tanzania: Residents Thank Magufuli, Shein for Development Projects

RESIDENTS of Fujoni Village in Bumbwini constituency, North Unguja 'B' District have thanked union President, Dr John Magufuli and his Zanzibar counterpart, Dr Mohammed Ali Shein for various projects under Tanzania Social Action F und (TASAF).

They made their complements during the launch of an examination centre which was built under TASAF.

The 'examination Hall implementation committee chairman, Mr Ali Haji Abdullah said people of Fujoni administrative area (Shehia) discussed and concluded that having an examination Hall at the school was a priority "We thank our Presidents," Mr Abdallah said before the Second Vice President," Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, commending the process of engaging people in different villages in decisionmaking and planning in choice of the project.

During the event in Kaskazini B District, North Unguja, parents, students and members of the community thanked the government for the TASAF projects, which have improved their welfare in the village.

"Public participation in deciding the kind of projects they want or prefer [water, road improvement, health facility], is the best way before implementation of any project," said Iddi when he officiated the laying of a foundation stone for the construction of the examination centre at Fujoni School.

The Fujoni School examinations centre construction is among projects being funded under the TASAF, and was proposed by teachers and the community in the area due to lack of suitable area for exams.

"TASAF has been good to the people because they are given freedom to decide on the project of their priority," the Second Vice President said as he appealed to parents and members of the society to collaborate to ensure children and young people have good manners.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said young people are being engaged in political provocation, a threat to peace and stability during this time of election campaigns, asking parents to discourage the youth from getting involved in any dangerous actions like burning tyres and unauthorized demonstration in streets.

The Union Affairs Coordination and TASAF Programme Director, Mr Khalid Bakari Amran said that people voice or decision- making on projects was being considered, and Mr Amadeus Kamagenge, TASAF Director of Community Support commended Zanzibar for performing well as far as implementation of the projects are concerned.

Zanzibar has been benefiting from 21bn/- out of 2.03 trillion/- approved for the new TASAF III programmes funded by the World Bank and its allies to support poor families across the United Republic of Tanzania