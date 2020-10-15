Zimbabwe: Zapu Sets April Date for Dabengwa Replacement

14 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Opposition Zapu will finally hold its elective congress April next year to choose late party president Dumiso Dabengwa's successor.

Dabengwa died in Nairobi, Kenya on May 23 last year enroute to Zimbabwe.

He had undergone a month-long treatment in India.

His party's congress has been postponed on several occasions due to several challenges.

The once main party was set to hold its elective congress from 26 to 28 August this year but the event was put on hold due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said the party's highest decision-making body in between congress, the National People Council (NPC) met last week and resolved to hold the congress on 15 April 2021.

"After considering a lot of issues, the NPC has resolved to move forward our congress to 15 April 2021.

"The congress will be held as prepared by the congress planning committee that is in place and is seized with adjustment preparations as dictated by the pandemic and national response measures," he said.

Maphosa said nominations for those aspiring to contest in the elections were now open.

"Those wishing to contest for National Executive Member positions should have been members of the party in good standing for the past three years as at congress.

"Those wishing to contest for the president must have been members of the party in good standing for the past five years as at congress," said Maphosa.

Several candidates including incumbent secretary general Strike Mkandla, treasurer general Mark Mbaiwa and Maphosa are reportedly aspiring to replace Dabengwa.

Prominent Bulawayo transport mogul Mathew Sibanda is also interested in taking over from Dabengwa.

Acting president Isaac Mabuka is however not contesting.

