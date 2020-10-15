Sierra Leone: Hannah Bockarie's Murdertrial to Re-Commence After Accused Spent 4 Years in Prison

14 October 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Mohamed Lamin Kamara and Paul Corn have spent almost four years in custody at the Freetown Correctional Centre after they were arrested and charged to court for the killing of one Hannah Bockarie at the Aberdeen-Lumley Beach in 2015.

Both accused persons are standing trial in the High Court on two counts of conspiracy and murder, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

After investigations, the State alleges that the accused persons on 14th August,2015, at Aberdeen-Lumley Beach, conspired together with unknown individuals to murder, and murdered one Hannah Bockarie.

Since the trial started in the High Court, the judiciary had set up and discharged more than three panels of jurors on the trial due to the continuous absence of members of the jury.

Speaking in court yesterday, Monday 12th, October, the presiding Judge, John Bosco Aliue, expressed frustration and dissatisfaction over the continuous absence of jurors at the trial, stating that he had spoken times without number for jurors to treat the trial with seriousness, but to no avail.

Justice Alliue discharged the previous jury panel on the trial and ordered that a new panel be instituted, noting that the trial is going to restart all over again.

Lawyer Ishmael Philip Mammie, representing both accused persons, renewed his bail application on behalf of the accused persons, and assured the court that his clients will not jump bail.

He informed the court that his clients have been in custody for over four years now, and that there is no compensatory law in the country should they are not found guilty.

Justice Alliue promised to rule on the bail application on the next adjourned date after the state prosecutor, who was absent in court, shall have replied to the bail application.

Matter adjourned to the 26th of October.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.