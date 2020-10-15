Sierra Leone: Two Witnesses Testify in Lunsar Alleged Murder

14 October 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A. Conteh

Two witnesses, Detective Inspector Mohamed James Kaywulay and Alusine Bundu on Monday 12th October 2020, testified in the ongoing preliminary investigations of the alleged murder of the nephew of Paramount Chief Bai Koblo Queen 11 in Lunsar.

Detective Kaywulay, Crime Officer, attached to the Crime Division, Lunsar Police Division, recognised all accused persons, save the 10th and 26th.

He recalled on the day of the alleged incident , while on duty at the Lunsar Police Division supervising an alleged case of incitement, he saw a large crowd of people in front of the police station.

He told the court that the youth leader among them suggested that they took out Sulaiman Bulgur, who was in custody for incitement so that the crowd would be sure that he was safe in custody.

"When I decided to take him back to continue his statement, the crowd resisted and demanded for his release. It was during that process that the suspect escaped," he said.

He said he saw the 31st accused person holding a cutlass, whiles the crowd started pelting stones at the police station.

"Among those pelting stones were the 1st and 8th accused persons. We could not control the large crowd, so we ran at the back of the police station and fired teargas to disperse the angry crowd. We came back to the front door. Me and my team discovered one TVs motor bike belonging to one Alusine Bundu," he explained.

He further disclosed that the window glasses at the police station were destroyed, adding that he saw the 14th accused in his car together with Bulgur.

The witness was crossed by lawyer Lansana Dumbuya and Charles Pujeh.

Sixth prosecution witness Alusine Bundu, a social mobilizer, recognized all accused persons with the exception of the 10th, 12th, 16th, and 26th.

After his testimony, he was also cross examined.

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie adjourned the matter to the 19th October 2020, whiles all accused persons are sent back to the Male Correctional Facility on Pademba Road in Freetown.

