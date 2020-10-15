Ghana: 'Internet Reports On Kidnapping of Boy Fake'

14 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — Reports of a 14-year-old boy, said to have been kidnapped by unidentified men and tied into a fertiliser sack and later found abandoned by the roadside, at Ho Area 52, in the Volta Region, has turned out to be false.

The reports, which gained prominence on the internet last Friday indicated that the kidnappers left the boy to his fate in the sack after the leader of the kidnappers said that he preferred a girl.

According to the reports, which caused fear and alarm among residents of Ho Area 52, the boy stepped out of his home to urinate when a group of unidentified gangsters seized him.

However, the Ho Municipal Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alex Yeboah, revealed yesterday that the boy was never kidnapped.

According to him, the boy was sent on an errand by his father, but decided to go and play in the neighbourhood.

Afraid that his father would punish him on his return home, the boy hatched the fake kidnap plan with a 12-year-old playmate, ASP Yeboah explained.

The Police Commander said that when an 'okada' rider spotted the sack by the roadside, he alerted some residents and the boy was freed from the sack.

ASP Yeboah said the boy became very weak and was taken to the Ho Municipal Hospital where he was revived.

On Monday, while he was being interrogated by the police, the boy whose name was not disclosed, confessed that he was not kidnapped and that he concocted the story to avoid punishment from his father, ASP Yeboah told the Ghanaian Times.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.