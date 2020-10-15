Ghana: Traffic Management Expert Proposes New Database for DVLA

A traffic management expert, Mr Samuel Oppong, is proposing a new National Database System through a Digital Readable Vehicle Number plate, to reposition the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to achieve optimal revenue and road safety.

He said that would be achieved through the use of improved automated systems, in the case of vehicle registration in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency over the weekend, Mr Oppong said the ultimate target of the system was to improve road safety, revenue collection and create jobs for the youth.

According to him, the new development among the activities would be implemented to achieve the objectives and targets through a Vehicle Registration and Management Systems (VRMS), a web based platform.

The web based platform, he said, would be installed on a 3-tier Data Centre with a replicating site for disaster recovery to be connected to stakeholders such as the Private Vehicle Testing Stations (PVTS), Insurance Companies, and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service.

"Other stakeholders are the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division), National Identification Authority, banks, Motor Courts, the Ghana Immigration Service and the public.

He explained that the connection would be done through a secured VPN using the appropriate encryption and other security tools to protect and secure data.

The Traffic Management Expert said the VRMS deployment would be done through a dedicated Local Area Networks at all DVLA and PVTS Centres or through a Wide Area Network leveraging on the infrastructure which National Information Technology Agency had already provided nationwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said having established the connection to all major stakeholders, the DVLA would do a re-registration of all vehicles and owners/drivers of vehicles using the vehicle registration documents, all receipts from the GRA, roadworthy certificate from the PVTS, insurance cover notes, national IDs of owner/driver of vehicle and service charge receipts from DVLA.

The data collected, he said, would be used to generate the appropriate number plate for the vehicle using the VRMS.

"Here, the algorithm for the generation of the number plate format would be discussed with the DVLA before the VRMS is finalised.

"The outcome of the re-registration exercise would result in easy tax determination and collection, proper and accurate data on vehicle inspection, number plate authentication and accurate information on the number and types of vehicles in the country for planning purposes," he noted.

Mr Oppong recommended that to ensure a successful and complete implementation of the proposal, more PVTS be licensed across the country, taking into consideration, the creation of additional regions and districts.

He also suggested that speed cameras that could communicate with the vehicle's number plates be installed to generate all registration information pertaining to the vehicle.

"The insurance companies of all traffic offenders could also be surcharged with the fines directly and instantly, for clients to be billed in turn for refund", he added.