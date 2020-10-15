Ghana: Govt to Pay All 2020 Retiree Arrears

... affected pensioners to receive all outstanding monies of lump sum payment--President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed the government's commitment to pay all outstanding monies due pensioners who retired this year under the National Pensions Act (Act 766)

He said the government, through SSNIT, would settle the difference in the lump sum payment due pensioners who have fallen victims to the implementation challenges of Act 766.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he inaugurated a refurbished head Office building of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra yesterday.

He said a committee would be established to supervise the implementation of the decision expected to benefit all pensioners who retired from January 1 to December 31 this year.

Pensioners who retired this year under the new Pensions Act (Act 766) have complained of receiving relatively low lump sum payments than those who retired under PNDC Law 247.

The Secretary General of the TUC, in August, made a request to President Akufo-Addo to intervene to correct the "injustice and unfairness" in the implementation of the three-tier pension scheme.

President Akufo-Addo said the request was referred to the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, who, after careful studies and extensive deliberations, has laid down the government's position.

The President also announced plans by the government to create a peaceful atmosphere for voters to participate in the December 7 general elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the government was making a whole-hearted effort to ensure the peace and stability of the country during the election season.

"I am calling all political actors and the citizenry as a whole to commit themselves to a peaceful process and to forgo any resort to violence."

"The Inspector General of Police and the other heads of the law enforcement agencies have made abundantly clear their determination to enforce the laws of the land, including the law banning vigilantism, in an impartial, even-handed manner without resort to political colour, to secure the peace of the nation."

"I support fully, their attitude and will give them my maximum backing," he said.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had demonstrated over the years of its commitment to lower its partisan preferences or ambitions for the common good of the country.

The stability and progress of the country and the enhancement of its democracy were the paramount considerations that guide the actions of the NPP, the President said.

"Ghana has rightly earned the reputation as the pace-setter in democratic governance on the African continent; a reputation I am ready to uphold and enhance prior to, during, and after the December 7 general elections," he said.

The Director General of TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, thanked the government for supporting the TUC to refurbish the edifice.

He said the building had served as the head office of the TUC for 60 years and added that the hall now has 175 rooms, including 132 offices, three conference rooms, a clinic, a financial institution, canteen, post office, internet facilities, elevators, among others.