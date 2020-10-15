Ghana: 2 in Court for Allegedly Robbing Forex Bureau of U.S.$100,000

A man and woman, who were arrested for allegedly robbing a forex bureau of $100,000, have appeared before a Circuit Court in Accra.

Awal Bardari, also known as (aka) Captain, a 25year-old scrap dealer, and Fatima Mohammed, also 25, and a trader, allegedly invited the complainant for the amount to be changed into cedis.

Awal Bardari, who named Gafaru, Mohammed and Jamal, now at large, as accomplices, shot the complainant in the abdomen and chest and bolted with the money.

Bardari and accomplices have been charged with conspiracy and robbery, while Fatima was facing charge of abetment of crime.

Bardari and Fatima have pleaded not guilty, but the court, presided by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh, has remanded them into police custody to reappear on October 14.

The court also ordered General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo, prosecuting the case, to file its disclosures within 15 days.

The court heard that complainant, Moshie Abdulai, was a businessman based in Accra and accused resided at Agbogboloshie, in Accra.

Sgt Sarfo said the complainant who was in his office conducting forex bureau business, received a call from Fatima, requesting for $100,000 in exchange for cedis.

The complainant became interested and Fatima directed him to Abelemkpe, near a mosque, for the business to be conducted.

Sgt Sarfo said the complainant and his brother put the $100,000 in a backpack and went to the location, but upon informing Fatima on phone of their arrival, Bardari, Gafaru, Mohammed and Kamal suddenly arrived on Honda motorcycles and pulled a pistol.

Prosecution said Bardari and the three accomplices threatened to kill the complainant if he failed to hand over the backpack and its content.

Sgt Sarfo said Bardari fired a warning shot , shot the complainant in the abdomen and chest, and he and the accomplices bolted with the money.

Prosecution said the complainant's brother, Zibo Karim, seeing Abdulai in a helpless state, rushed him to the Achimota Hospital, in Accra, where he was referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Sgt Sarfo said the police arrested Fatima, and Bardari at his hideout to assist in