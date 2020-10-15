Gambia: Reopening of Land Borders!

opinion

The closure of borders between The Gambia and Senegal has impacted negatively thus amounting to huge economic losses in both countries economies.

It was in late March when the two countries closed its borders as part of measures to stem the rise of coronavirus in both countries. This has caused hardship and challenges to many businessmen and even travelers in these countries.

The Gambia is getting prepared for the reopening of its borders planned for this Thursday. Many welcome this development as they prepare to continue their daily activities across the two country's borders.

For far too long, Ecowas has been advocating pushing for a borderless region and accelerating socio-economic development in the region. We all know that sustainable development can hardly be attained without regional integration.

And that requires collective action by all community members. ECOWAS all this years has been advocating for economic cooperation and regional integration for accelerated development in the region.

After almost five months of closure, many Gambians have called on the government to open the land border while enforcing the Health Ministry and WHO guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Traveling across the two country's borders is a daily routine for many businessmen and even travelers.

When the pandemic strike, this activity has been badly affected and what many have been long anticipating for is when the borders will be reopened.

Therefore, reopening of borders is not only a long overdue but a welcome development. For a very long time ECOWAS has been stepping up efforts to create a 'borderless, peaceful, prosperous and cohesive region', where people have the capacity to access and harness its enormous resources through the creation of the opportunities for sustainable development and environmental preservation. This will be an elusive dream as our borders remain close.

Now as borders reopen let's adhere to World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health's safety precautionary measures to stay safe. Let's remember that safeguarding and ensuring healthy nation starts with oneself.