Gambia: Statement By TRRC Chair, Dr. Lamin J. Sise, At the Opening of the 16th Session of Public Hearings

14 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Today, Monday 12 October, 2020, the TRRC will begin its 16th three-week session of public hearings. The Commission suspended its public hearings on August 4, 2020 due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. The decision to resume public hearings was taken in the light of the Commission's belief that the Covid-19 situation in the country is less intense than it was back in August. We also resume today bearing in mind the fact that exactly two years ago on October 15, 2018, Commissioners of the TRRC were sworn in by the President of the Republic and set about plans to begin public hearings.

As at the time of the second suspension of public hearings in August, the Commission had heard testimonies from 261 witnesses. Of these witnesses, 195 were male and 66 were female. Out of the total number of witnesses appearing before the Commission so far, 166 were victims and 46 were self-confessed perpetrators and adversely mentioned persons. Twenty-five witnesses testified via video link from the Gambian Diaspora. These hearings also included several protected witnesses and in-camera testimonies. This 16th session would open with a continuation of our hearings on the former president's alternative HIV/AIDS and other diseases treatment programme during which several people suffered human rights violations and abuses.

As we resume our public hearings, the Commission assures the Gambian public and our international partners that it remains fully inspired, committed and determined to complete the mandate entrusted to it and to submit its final report and recommendations sometime in 2021. As we embark upon this final phase of our work, we, as usual, continue to crave the public's support and blessings.

Thank you

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.