Gambia Ends Int'l Training Camp in Portugal

The Gambia senior national team yesterday ended their ten-day international training camp in Algarve, Portugal.

The Scorpions defeated Congo Brazza Ville 1-0 in a friendly match played last Friday, courtesy of striker Assan Ceesay's second half strike after a deadlock in the first half.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges were supposed to play against Guinea Conakry in their second international match but the tie was cancelled after some Guinean players and officials were reported to have tested for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the international training camp was part of The Gambia's preparations for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier doubled-legged ties against Gabon next month.