Gambia: Covid-19 - EU Donates Generator to National Public Health Laboratory

14 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The European Union has donated a generator and fuel to enhance power supply at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) for COVID-19 testing.

The stand-alone generator is capable of supplying electricity to the NPHL's Molecular Laboratory Unit. It provides uninterrupted power supply required by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing machines and will allow for testing runs of samples to be completed without errors. This donation comes in response to a call from the Ministry of Health, noting that without a secure source of stable electricity, several testing runs were aborted thereby wasting valuable time and resources in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sometimes, electricity is not stable, and a blackout could happen in the middle of laboratory procedures. This generator will bring predictability, and this is very important for the turnaround time for the lab," explains Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, Director of Health Services, Ministry of Health.

"For several weeks the Government's COVID-19 situational reports mentioned the electricity challenges at the NPHL. The European Union naturally stepped in again to help the Gambian people in fighting this pandemic. I thank our implementing partner the International Organization for Migration for making this support a reality" - says the European Union Ambassador to the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Attila LAJOS.

This donation, made under the framework of the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration, builds on previous support from the European Union toward the national COVID-19 response. In partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 2,000 protective suits and shoe coverings were handed over to the Ministry of Interior. The personal protective equipment (PPE) were produced by returnees - as part of their reintegration assistance, they had previously been trained in tailoring and received sewing equipment. Other COVID-19 actions supported by EU and IOM include; returnees producing disinfectant soap to be distributed in awareness raising activities in border communities, food and hygiene pack provided to a group of stranded West African migrants and the provision of transport to a group of Gambian children returning from Senegal.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.