Ghana: 9 Model Senior High Schools to Be Established - Education Minister

14 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Government is in the process of establishing nine model schools in the SHS sector across the country, including the first ever solely dedicated to the creative arts.

Minister for Education Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh who made this revelation at the Nation Building Updates on the theme: Investing in education, investing in the future," at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra said "of the nine schools, seven new schools are under construction at the secondary level, including one Creative Arts School, one Technical School and five Science Based Schools".

In addition, two existing schools are being upgraded into model schools.

Facilities at each school include Administration block, Creative Arts/Science block, dormitory blocks, dining hall with kitchen, staff accommodation, library block, recreational facilities, laboratories, roads and external works and a service and maintenance shed.

The minister stated that the Creative Arts Senior High School is being built in Kwadaso, Kumasi, the Senior High/Technical School is being built in Dabaa, in the Ashanti Region, while the science schools are being built at Akrodie in the Ahafo Region, Weija in the Greater Accra Region, Awaso in the Western Region, Kpasenkpe in the North East Region and Abomosu in the Eastern Region.

He further revealed that the Koase SHS/Technical School in the Bono East Region and the Diaso Community Senior High School are being upgraded to model schools.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Namibia's Anti-Femicide Protesters Want President to Act

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.