Ghana: Breast Cancer - Knowing and Acting On the Risk Factors

A few days ago I saw a post by a partner in the fight against breast cancer in the country. It was the picture of a young lady who had had both breasts removed as a result of breast cancer. She is a breast cancer survivor. I read the comments from others who were surprised at the post but at the same impressed by the courage of this particular Survivor. Many survivors prefer to keep silent over breast cancer. Discussions surrounding the issue are even hushed. Yet many persons involved in the fight against breast cancer will tell you that having a Survivor by you while educating people about breast cancer does a lot of good in demystifying the disease. It is equally important to have high profile persons in society join in the awareness and education of the public against breast cancer. There is a tendency to think because of the years of awareness raising on breast cancer people should be abreast with what they need to know.

A common myth is that breast cancer can not be managed at our health care facilities because it is spiritual. The best the health care facility can do for the person affected by breast cancer is to remove the breast and afterwards you will die. Besides some frown on breast removal even if is part of the management process for breast cancer. People need education about the processes involved in diagnosis, and management and long term care. Having a survivor or someone who has been through it all helps others to take the bold step to go through the process. Having a high profile person joining in the awareness/educational drive gives impetus to the process. The myths and misconceptions are partly responsible for the late presentation of breast cancer cases in the country.

At this point it important to remind all about the risk factors of breast cancer. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC)lists the risk factors for breast cancer. These include getting older, genetic mutations (Inherited changes to certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2) and the reproductive history (early menstrual periods before age 12 and starting menopause after age 55). Others are having dense breasts, personal history of breast cancer, family history of breast or ovarian cancer (usually a first-degree relative or multiple family members), and previous treatment using radiation therapy to the chest or breasts before age 30. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list these risk factors as those that one can not change.

There are other risk factors that one can change. These include not being physically active, being overweight or obese after menopause. Older women who are overweight or obese have a higher risk of getting breast cancer than those at a normal weight.Some forms of hormone replacement therapy (those that include both estrogen and progesterone) taken during menopause can raise risk for breast cancer when taken for more than five years. Another is the reproductive history- having the first pregnancy after age 30, not breastfeeding, and never having a full-term pregnancy can raise breast cancer risk.Studies show that a woman's risk for breast cancer increases with the more intake of alcohol.Studies have shown that the breast cancer risk is due to a combination of factors. It is important to note that some women will get breast cancer even without any other risk factors that they know of. Having a risk factor does not mean you will get the disease, and not all risk factors have the same effect. I also need to add that men can also get breast cancer even though the prevalence is rather low.

At the beginning of this piece I referred to the need for some eminent persons in society to join the fight against breast cancer in the country. The famous actress, Angelina Jolie, reinforced this need sometime ago. Her impact on breast cancer has been awesome. Ensuing is what I picked from Susan G. Komen website. The Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie found out through genetic testing that she is at high risk for breast cancer. She ultimately decided to undergo a prophylactic bilateral mastectomy to reduce her risk of developing the disease. She got both breasts taken off. Komen showed their admiration fore Angelina for taking a very difficult, very personal decision, and making it public. She shared her story with the world and used it as an opportunity to educate women everywhere about being aware of their family histories and taking charge of their health.

Following the steps taken by Angelina, Komen received a number of questions from people hoping to learn more about breast cancer and the decisions made by Angelina Jolie. Komen adds that people who think they are high risk of breast cancer may think about genetic testing. . People who have a family history of breast cancer may think they should get tested. However, not everyone with breast cancer in their family should run out to get this test. Genetic testing is recommended for those with a personal or family history of breast cancer at age 45 or younger, a family member with ovarian cancer at any age, a personal or family history of both breast and ovarian cancer on the same side of the family, a personal or family history of male breast cancer, a personal or family history of bilateral breast cancer. Genetic tests are done to see if a person has one of two gene mutations. They are called BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. These mutations are rare in the general population.

DR. EDWARD O. AMPORFUL

CHIEF PHARMACIST

COCOA CLINIC