Ghana: Govt Committed to Developing Zongo Communities-Veep

14 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has moved politics in the Zongo communities to developmental and meaningful politics instead of politics without substance, says the Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said development in the Zongo communities should be prioritised at all levels by governments, saying "we have moved from sugar and rice politics to development politics because we want the best for the people in the Zongo communities".

Dr Bawumia was addressing the leadership and people of the Asokore Zongo in Afigya Sekyere East District of Ashanti during the third day of his working visit in some parts of the Ashanti Region.

According to Dr Bawumia, there were 1,080 Zongo communities in the country and surprisingly, none of them had seen any major development since independence "but the NPP wants to change that narration and situation".

He indicated that, the NPP government was committed to developing the Zongo communities in terms of building the capacities of the human resources hence the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy, employment of 3,000 Arabic Instructors and sponsorship of 40 students from the Zongo communities to study medicine in Cuba and the introduction of Zongo Development Fund.

He mentioned that there had been developmental projects going on in the Zongo communities such as in the education sector, where government had built classroom blocks, among other school projects, expansion of water and road projects to the Zongo communities among others.

Appealing to the people, Dr Bawumia said the 2020 general elections would be very critical for the people in the Zongo communities because voting against the NPP meant cutting-off development in these communities, hence they should vote for the NPP to continue developing these areas.

The Imam of the Asokore Zongo, Alhaji Nurudeen Garibah commended Dr Bawumia for his contribution toward the construction of the community mosque in the Asokore area and appealed to the government to increase developmental projects in the community.

Dr Bawumia commissioned a 12-unit classroom block project at the Effiduase Senior High School, and also inspected the Asokore-Dwamso bridge project.

