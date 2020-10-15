Ghana: Gold Fields Unveils U.S.$300,000 Package for Medeama

14 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

GOLD FIELDS Ghana Limited has announced a US$300,000 sponsorship deal for Premier League side, Medeama SC for the 2020/21 football season.

The package, according to Mr Alfred Baku, Executive Vice President of Gold Fields, was to motivate the players to win the Premier League and FA Cup competitions.

Announcing the deal yesterday, Mr Baku said the amount will cover salaries of players, Team Manager, medical team, accommodation, feeding and logistics.

According to him, Gold Field was committed to sports development, especially in its catchment areas and hoped the partnership will bring out the very best from the players.

"With a similar support, Medeama emerged champions of the MTN FA Cup competition in 2013 and went on to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup.

"Indeed, the club has delivered sterling performance over the years, which is why the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has once again approved another sponsorship deal."

Mr Baku said in line with the company's sponsorship policy, they will monitor how the funds will be disbursed to ensure that they are used for the purpose for which they were approved.

Board Chairman of Medeama, Tony Aubynn, was appreciative of the gesture and pledged that the funds would be used judiciously.

