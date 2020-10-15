Ghana: President Reconstitutes Ghana Boundary Commission

14 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo has reconstituted the Ghana Boundary Commission made up of senior members in government and public officials to promote and manage Ghana's boundary demarcation and delimitation issues

The Ghana Boundary Commission, Chaired by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, and Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defense as members.

The commission also includes representatives from the Ministries of Energy, Solomon Adjetey Sowah; Food and Agriculture, Paulina Susuana Naa Darkua Addy; Transport, Nathaniel Amonoo Wilson; Local Government, Sylvanus Kofi Adzornu; and National Security, Tangkpieo Benedict Dere.

The Ghana Boundary Commission an Act of Parliament, Act 795, mandates the commission to determine and demarcate Ghana's boundaries in accordance with accepted principles of international law.

President Akufo-Addo urged the commission to promote a more effective management of the boundary demarcation and delimitation process and adopt international best practices.

He said the law enjoined the commission to negotiate with neighbouring countries concerning land or maritime boundary between Ghana and that country.

The commission is also expected to undertake the physical demarcation and survey of land boundaries and delimitation of maritime boundaries, advice government on international conventions in connection with the country's borders, and the signing and ratification of treaties related to land and maritime boundaries, he said

The President said the Ghanaians expected the commission, made up of top government and public officers with considerable knowledge and expertise in the area, to work to protect the interest of the country

Mr Cheremeh, who spoke on behalf of the members of the commission, said the commission would start work as soon as possible and would work to justify the confidence reposed in its members.

