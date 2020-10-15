Ghana: IGP Assures of Security During Elections

14 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Sunyani — The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, has assured that there will be total security before, during and after the December General Election to forestall any security breaches in the country.

The IGP indicated that the recent violence recorded during the just ended voter registration exercise, organised by the Electoral Commission (EC), has

given the police administration the fore knowledge of what to expect in the upcoming general election.

Mr Boanuh, who was answering a questions posed by journalists on recent security breaches in some part of the country as part of a day's working visit to the Bono Region yesterday, said that the police would beef up security in all flashpoints identified during the voter registration in the country.

The visit among other things was to enable the IGP to assess the operational preparedness of personnel of the Ghana Police Service as well as challenges bedeviling the service in the region.

The IGP said that the efforts of the police would be complemented by other security agencies, to shore up the numbers, to deal with any security lapses that may occur during the elections.

Mr Boanuh, however, declined to comment on the murder of the Mfantsiman New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford, except to say that the issue was still being investigated.

The IGP earlier inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Regional Police Command before paying courtesy call on the Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, Sunyanimanhene, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri, among others.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.