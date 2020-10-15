Ghana: IGP Assures of Security During Elections

Sunyani — The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, has assured that there will be total security before, during and after the December General Election to forestall any security breaches in the country.

The IGP indicated that the recent violence recorded during the just ended voter registration exercise, organised by the Electoral Commission (EC), has

given the police administration the fore knowledge of what to expect in the upcoming general election.

Mr Boanuh, who was answering a questions posed by journalists on recent security breaches in some part of the country as part of a day's working visit to the Bono Region yesterday, said that the police would beef up security in all flashpoints identified during the voter registration in the country.

The visit among other things was to enable the IGP to assess the operational preparedness of personnel of the Ghana Police Service as well as challenges bedeviling the service in the region.

The IGP said that the efforts of the police would be complemented by other security agencies, to shore up the numbers, to deal with any security lapses that may occur during the elections.

Mr Boanuh, however, declined to comment on the murder of the Mfantsiman New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford, except to say that the issue was still being investigated.

The IGP earlier inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Regional Police Command before paying courtesy call on the Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, Sunyanimanhene, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri, among others.