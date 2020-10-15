Ghana: Yeboah Open to Offers

14 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former Asante Kotoko defender Patrick Yeboah says he is ready to join any club interested in signing him ahead of the new season.

The left-back has terminated his contract with the Porcupine Warriors and has failed to reveal the reasons behind the move to part ways with the club.

Yeboah joined Kotoko from Ghana Premier League side Karela United in 2019, signing a three-year deal. The Black Stars B defender is currently a free agent and ready to listen to offers from other clubs.

"I am currently available to any club who is ready for my service," he told Hot FM.

