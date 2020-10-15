Ghana: Hearts' Nigerian Striker Dares GPL Defenders

14 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Newly-signed Hearts of Oak forward Ademola Danjuma Kuti has sent a word of caution to defenders ahead of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) resumption.

The Nigerian made it clear that he was in the country to score goals and also carve a niche for himself.

Speaking to the Times Sports yesterday, Kuti asserted thatwhen it comes to goal scoring, he is one of the best and will exhibit that quality when the GPL returns on November 13.

"I don't have a threat; I'm a teasing striker who can score unexpected goals. I score when you least expect and don't believe in me.

"It is very difficult for a defender to study my way of scoring. I can be marked, but you need to be on the watch-out because I do score unbelievable and magical goals," Kuti, who trained with Hearts yesterday,roared.

The 22-year-old lanky forward put pen to paper and inked down a two-year deal with the Phobians in April. Kuti banged home eight goals in 14 appearances in the Indian top flight last season.

Hearts play as guestsof Dormaa-based Aduana Stars on opening day.

