Ghana: Prof Opoku-Agyemang - NDC Will Run All Inclusive Govt

14 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Kodjo

Koforidua — The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has reiterated the next NDC government will run all inclusive governance when voted to power.

She said an all inclusive governance is the only way to ensure that all class of persons in their country have their fair share of the national cake.

Professor Jane Naana said this when she paid a courtesy call to the Suhum palace as part of activities to wrap up her five days campaign tour to some 21 constituencies in the Eastern Region.

"We in NDC value everyone including our children and so if you read our manifesto, you will realise that everyone has his or her share in it."

She said the Eastern Region under the previous NDC's John Dramani Mahama administration have witnessed a number of developmental projects including the first community day school which was constructed at Nyarnoa in the Upper West Akyem District among many other infrastructural projects which were executed.

She said "politics is about development but in the interest of all citizens and that is why before writing our "people's manifesto" we sought the minds of many Ghanaians".

