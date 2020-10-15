Zimbabwe: Watch - Passion Takes Good Laugh At 'Handsome' Ginimbi

14 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Controversial preacher Passion Java, better known as Prophet Passion, has found everything amusing about businessman Genius Kadungure's 'handsome' face and a 'fist-like' nose.

The two showy socialites have been dissing each other for some time with each claiming to possess a better fleet of cars and cash than the other.

Java has found a video post on Ginimbi's 'good looks' by an Instagram user a good opportunity to spotlight on the businessman's perceived cosmetic challenges.

Passion Java reposted the video with the following comments "Iye avhunduka, Ini zi, iwe unoti chi? (she sounds amazed but am calm. What is your take)".

After that comment, Instagram users swarmed the comment section as one took to say "Prophet mhino makange maiona sure (you sure spotted the nose)".

The US based Java has often made fun of Ginimbi's looks, at one time saying "Mhuno YaGinimbi inenge chibhakera (Ginimbi's nose resembles a fist)."

View this post on Instagram

Iye avhunduka, Ini zi, iwe unoti chi?

A post shared by Passion Java (@prophetpassion) on Oct 12, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

