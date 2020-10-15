Zimbabwe: VFEX, RBZ Agree On Foreign Currency Transactions Clearance Services

15 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Limited (VFEX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the central bank on the clearance of foreign currency transactions services.

In an update, VFEX chief executive, Justin Bgoni said the MOU marks one of the last steps to pave way for the stock market's opening.

"The VFEX is pleased to advise stakeholders on the signing of a MOU with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). The MOU provides the terms and conditions under which the RBZ will provide assistance to the settlement services for trades conducted on VFEX in foreign currency," he said.

Bgoni said the completion of the modalities on the clearing and settlement of transactions with RBZ is one of the final steps towards the launch of VFEX.

The foreign currency stock market said it was looking forward to a successful partnership with RBZ as it forges ahead with plans to officially launch before the end of October 2020.

The development will now be followed by details of the administration of FCA accounts eligible to participate on VFEX which are expected to be published by RBZ, ahead of the official launch.

VFEX is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and it would be denominated in foreign currency and targets foreign investors as well as global capital markets especially the mining industry.

The stock exchange was recently issued with a licence by the regulatory authorities to operate a securities exchange and the bourse is finalising modalities to start trading soon.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.