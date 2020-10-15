Tanzania: Minister Kabudi in Hospital After Car Accident

15 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Morogoro

FOREIGN Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi has been hospitalized at the Morogoro Referral Hospital after a road accident in Morogoro, yesterday.

Prof Kabudi, who was travelling in a car at Kihonda area in Morogoro Municipality on the Dodoma-Morogoro Highway, was rushed to the hospital, where doctors described his condition as not serious, but only needed a rest.

The accident occurred in the afternoon and apparently was caused by a tricycle (Bajaj) rider, who abruptly overtook and crossed the road in front of his car within a flash of a second.

Morogoro Regional Commissioner Loata Ole Sanare confirmed the occurrence of the accident after he visited the hospital to see the minister who undergoes the treatment.

After visiting the minister, the Regional Commissioner said the condition of the minister was good, adding that police will provide further details on the accident, after conducting investigation.

"It's true that the accident has occurred on the Dodoma Highway, in the outskirts of Morogoro involving the Minister Prof Kabudi," Sanare said.

The Regional Commissioner further said: "I was in official tour in Kilosa district and possibly he was also heading there for his election campaign activities contesting for the constituency... I also got a call informing me over a bad news of Prof Kabudi being involved in an accident.

"We had to rush back to the scene and we found that the minister had already been sent to the referral hospital for treatment."

However, he was quick to thank the hospital's staff for providing the minister with immediate admission and treatment, saying: "We have seen him and doctors have said he has got no serious injury and only, what he needs was a rest... let me calm fellow Tanzanians and residents of Kilosa that God is taking care."

On his way to the hospital, the Regional Commissioner was accompanied by Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister Office, Tixon Nzunda and some government and regional leaders, including Regional Administrative Secretary Eng Emmanuel Kalobelo and Kilosa District Commissioner Adam Mgoyi.

Reached for a comment, Doctor-in-Charge, Rita Lyamuya, declined to name and describe the condition(s) of other passenger(s) including Prof Kabudi's driver when the accident occurred.

Prof Kabudi is among some Parliamentary candidates in 20 constituencies that the National Election Commission (NEC) has announced to running unopposed.

