Tanzania: Downpour Kills Six in Dar

HEAVY rains that pounded Dar es Salaam City for hours on Tuesday left six people dead, with Police confirming deaths of another five family members in a fire incident.

The downpour also paralysed transport in some major roads and some businesses in the commercial hub.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said yesterday that the six people died after being washed away by floods in the Msimbazi River.

The Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Mambosasa said three of them including two children and a man have been identified, while the remaining three were yet to be known.

On the fire incident, Commander Mambosasa said that the five family members died on Tuesday night after a fire broke out in their house at Pugu in Ilala Municipality.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA), have attributed the heavy rain that pounded many parts of the country's coastal Region on Tuesday, to low pressure in the Indian Ocean, which caused humid winds to blow from the sea to northern coastal areas.

TMA Weather Analyst, Ms Joyce Makwata, explained that "These rains are expected to be short-lived, and as we have seen today (Tuesday), there have been periods of rain in many parts of the northern coastal Region, especially in the regions of Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Morogoro, Pemba and Unguja Islands, and on October 14 (today) we expect a decrease in rainfall in those areas."

The meteorologist mentioned some regions which were likely to receive rain yesterday as Dar es Salaam, Tanga, some parts of Morogoro, Pemba, Unguja and Mafia Islands.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, she said these areas should expect a slight increase in rainfall, today (October 15) although it will not be the same as the amount witnessed on Tuesday.

TMA advised members of the public to make a close follow up on weather updates issued by the authority so that they can take necessary precautionary measures.

The notorious Jangwani section along Morogoro road was inundated on Tuesday after overflowing the Msimbazi River, a situation that caused BRT to suspend its services for some hours.

The intersections of major roads in the City were rendered impassable due to heavy traffic. Due to poor drainage system and lack of proper infrastructure for storm-water, many waterways and roads were flooded, particularly in unplanned settlements

According to the TMA website, short rain season (Vuli) are expected to start late between the second and third week of November 2020 over the north-eastern highlands and northern coast.

TMA explained that the October to December rainfall season is more significant for the bimodal areas of the northeastern highlands, northern coastal stretch including the Isles of Unguja and Pemba, Lake Victoria Basin and the northern parts of Kigoma and Morogoro regions.