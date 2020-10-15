Tanzania: Vote for Leaders Who Create Jobs, Residents Told

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi (CCM) parliamentary candidate in Bukoba Urban, Stephen Byabato has pledged to modernize coffee industry and create more job opportunities to the youth.

He made the pledges during a campaign held at Kahororo Ward, where he further appealed to them to elect him as their Member of Parliament, adding that he is capable of implementing his party development manifestoes.

Equally, Mr Byabato promised to enhance key social services including health, education, water and the infrastructure to enable the residents to live a happy life.

Elaborating, the area legislator aspirant said that if he will be elected on October 28 General Election, his priorities will include construction of three Health Centres, improve the education sector and install reliable electricity in the area.

Mr Byabato further noted that CCM manifesto contains a good number of development plans for the residents, adding that the fifth phase government successfully fulfills its promises with taxpayers' money.

"President John Magufuli had accomplished a lot in his first five year term... so he deserves to be given additional and final term. Tanzanians should not make a mistake on the October 28 General Election....CCM is the only party that has the capacity to implement development projects listed down in the party's manifesto," he pointed out.

His list also included the major projects implemented in the past five years (2015-2020) citing some as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that will revolutionize the people's lives on economic and social fronts.

He also cited the Julius Nyerere Hydropower project that is designed to generate 2,115MW upon its completion.

During the past five years (2015-2020) under President Magufuli, Tanzania has won international fame through implementation of people-oriented projects.

He elaborated that health facilities increased from 7,014 in 2015 to 8, 783 in 2020 detailing them as Dispensaries from 6, 044 to 8, 783, Health Centres from 718 to 1, 205 during the same period.

That also grouped District Council Hospitals from 77 to 148 and 71 new hospitals, saying: "The government also constructed ten regional hospitals including Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Hospital in Mara Region that had stalled since 1970

Other achievements include the rehabilitation of the New MV Victoria Hapa Kazi Tu Steamer that has revived transport along Lake Victoria and the rehabilitation of old schools like Ihungo and Bukoba Secondary schools that were badly damaged by the September 10, 2016 earthquake."

However, he appealed for unity and cooperation noting that peace was paramount during and after elections, while urging them to turn out enmasse and re-elect CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli.