Tanzania: Let's Uphold Nyerere Values - JPM

CCM Presidential Candidate Dr John Magufuli yesterday wound up the fifth round of his campaign marathon in Dar es Salaam, asking Tanzanians to embrace five major national values initiated by the late father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Dr Magufuli who was addressing a campaign rally at Tanganyika Packers grounds in Kawe Constituency said Tanzania is branded as an Island of Peace because of the national values that were established by Mwalimu Nyerere.

Tanzanians and the World at large yesterday marked 21 years since the death of Mwalimu Nyerere, one of the leading figures in Africa's struggle for independence and in its post-colonial era.

He listed among the major national values established by Mwalimu Nyerere as true independence on which Tanzania has been deciding on its own matters.

"Mwalimu Nyerere wanted Tanzanians and their government to decide on its own issues without being interfered, we have been doing this for years and I am glad that the leaders who came after Mwalimu Nyerere maintained this spirit," he said.

Dr Magufuli said the country's founding father also insisted on peace among Tanzanians and advocated for peace in Tanzania, Africa and the world at large, recalling that in 1996 Mwalimu Nyerere was the chief mediator for Burundi conflict.

Dr Magufuli asked voters to avoid politicians and candidates who preach disunity and violence since there could be neither development nor people's improved welfare without peace and tranquility in the country.

"We must stay strong by maintaining peace and unity as it was advocated by Mwalimu Nyerere, we must avoid leaders who plan to divide us, we need to remain together for the development of our country," said Dr Magufuli.

Moreover, Dr Magufuli reminded the public to maintain unity and brotherhood, explaining how Mwalimu Nyerere managed to unite over 120 tribes in the country and that until today all Tanzanians live as brothers and sisters. "We are one nation regardless of our colours, tribes or any other differences.

When you go to Mbeya you find the Chagas doing businesses, the same applies in Kariakoo which is full of traders from Zanzibar, and in Zanzibar there are people from Mainland Tanzania doing businesses while in Bukoba and Lindi there are Sambaa and Sukuma, this is Tanzania," he noted.

The Head of State said the forthcoming elections is an opportunity for Tanzanians to elect leaders who are capable of maintaining unity and brotherhood and make sure the national values are protected.

He said another national value emphasized by the father of the nation was the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar which took place in 1964.

He said Mwalimu Nyerere wanted Tanzanians to be one believing in unity and hardworking. He said some politicians have been threatening to dissolve the union if they are elected to power.

"We must be careful when electing leaders, such kinds of people are a threat to our unity and development," he noted.

Furthermore, Dr Magufuli said Mwalimu insisted on building an independent economy. "Mwalimu once said the government that does not collect tax, is a corrupt one.

Today we are collecting up to 1.5trl/- (a month), this is how we have been able to implement various development projects on our own," he said.

He said Mwalimu Nyerere established the National Housing Corporation (NHC), Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), STAMICO, TTCL and many others purposely to build an independent economy.

"In the past five years, we have been able to revive and strengthen these companies, I am happy to say that so far we are walking on the footsteps of Mwalimu Nyerere's visions," he noted.

He added: "We have been able to collect tax, dividends and levies from various sources, which are used for implementing various development projects.

As of today the dividends collected from public organizations have increased from 161bn/- to over 1trl/- annually."

Dr Magufuli asked voters to vote for him, MPs and councillors from the ruling party saying the combination will help him to implement major projects without problems.