Tanzania: Yara Commends Govt for Being Keen On Fertilisers

15 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

YARA Tanzania Limited has commended the government for being strict on the quality and usefulness of fertilisers that would guarantee farmers with high agriculture output.

Speaking two days after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa launched national deliveries operation for taking free Yara fertilisers to registered farmers countrywide, Yara Tanzania Limited Managing Director, Mr Winstone Odhiambo hailed the government for being very particular on fertilisers sold to farmers.

He said the national institutions entrusted with control of farm inputs researched and satisfied themselves before fertilisers were put into circulation.

"I am thankful to the government for cooperating with us in implementing our company's initiative that seeks to take free fertilisers to the farmers," he said.

The fertilisers going to farmers have been tested for their quality and usefulness, Mr Odhiambo said.

The MD said NPK fertiliser being sent to farmers was appropriate for maize and paddy production. "We plan to send to farmers some 12,500 tonnes based on conditions and requirements that have been laid down," he said, adding that farmers will also be given agronomic support.

Mr Odhiambo praised the government for attaching value to the Yara initiative and giving the company full cooperation in implementing the initiative.

He said Yara Tanzania has received government support since it started 15 years ago, adding that the company has implemented several projects with the support of the government.

The global Norwegian company in June launched an initiative known as Action Africa. It says the initiative's goal is to mobilise support for 250,000 smallholder farmers in Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Rwanda and Kenya.

Some 40,000 metric tonnes will be distributed to farmers to triple maize production in those countries.

In Tanzania, 83,000 smallholders are projected to receive the fertilisers after meeting application conditions.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.