Cameroon: Douala Ports Authority - Prime Minister Evaluates Rehabilitation Works

Prime Minister Evaluates Rehabilitation Works This was during a visit to Douala on October 13, 2020.

Rehabilitation works on the Douala-Bonaberi Sea Port is set to be on the right footing as the works are driven towards furthering competitiveness. While visiting rehabilitation works on the Douala-Bonaberi Port on October 13, the Prime Minister of Cameroon, Chief, Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, took time off to ask question to get first hand information on the level of works done so far. Ongoing rehabilitation works is going to give a new face and superstructures to adapt to the evolution of vessel capacities and traffic.

Be it at Wouri zone naval, road Transimex Mira, which is expected to be linked to the national road number 3-Douala-Yaoundé, tasks force security of the port, the different technicians on the ground explained to the Prime Minister what has been done so far and what is left to be done.

Prime Minister Dion Ngute appreciated the works done so far and called on those in charge of the rehabilitation to work with the stipulated regulations. From the look of things, the Douala-Bonaberi Port is working towards performance, attractiveness and competitiveness so as to align its self with contemporary standards.

The Managing Director of the Douala-Bonaberi Port, Cyrus Ngo'o, was aware of governments resolved to revamp the port through an indepth transformation. He said the task is daunting but with the strategies put in place, the mission will be successful. He took time off to outline some achievements of the port, which include the acquisition of nautical equipment, the acquisition of a multipurpose boat to serve in the transportation of buoys from service wharf to predefined geo-satellite position in the access channel.

He added that extensive rehabilitation works is on going on the nautical land equipment that has not been operational for some time now.