Cameroon: Taekwondo - Cameroonian Clubs Get Technical Assistance

An informational session took place in Yaounde recently.

Taekwondo in Cameroon is faced with lots of problems. As at now there are so many associations in the country and most of these taekwondo schools are not affiliated to the Cameroon Taekwondo Federation (FECATAE). They are pointing accusing finger on the officials of the federation, blaming them for not doing what is expected from them. It is in this light that an informational session took place in Yaounde recently. Organised by the 237 Brothers n Taekwondo USA, the session brought together taekwondo school instructors, organisers of tournaments and officials of the taekwondo federation.

The meeting was in line with a working visit of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 237 Brothers in Taekwondo, Grand Master Alfred Nomo. The aim of his visit is to support Taekwondo in Cameroon. The objective of the scholarship is to help associations, clubs and the federation to be able to meet up with the COVID-19 pandemic and also to help clubs and associations to register in the Cameroon Taekwondo Federation.

Alfred Nomo said the only criteria for the scholarship is to be affiliated to the Cameroon Taekwondo Federation and that membership is free in the organisation. "We are an international organisation. We help clubs that are affiliated in the Cameroon Taekwondo Federation," he said. The mission of 237 Brothers in Taekwondo USA is to help clubs and athletes to grow in taekwondo and to help the youths rediscover the benefits of taekwondo. The assistance to clubs is mainly technical support, programme to support young athletes of taekwondo to the professional level and not just in taekwondo but also in their social life. The organisation 237 Brothers in Taekwondo is in the country to help young Cameroonians athletes in taekwondo and to promote healthy habits in the sport.

Concerning relationship with the Taekwondo Federation (FECATAE), Alfred Nomo said all the members of the association were part of FECATAE and they love the federation.