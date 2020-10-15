Cameroon: Situation in the SW - Cameroon Military Destroys Separatist Fighters' Camp

Ten hostages were liberated in Besali in Lebialem after the military affirmatively neutralised "major general Ayike" who was a leading separatist fighter.

The Cameroon Military has shown the body of alias "Major General" Ayike in Kumba on October 13, 2020. Lieutenant Colonel Maidoango Desire, Head of the Sixth Section of the Rapid Intervention Unit (BIR) based in Kumba, flew in by military helicopter the body which they proclaimed as Ayike from Besali (Wabane Sub-Division) in Lebialem Division of the South West on October 13 morning. The military operation also freed 10 hostages that were kept by Ayike in Besali as well as liberated three companion women.

Military source reported that Ayike was killed by 6 am on Monday October 13 morning in Besali following a two-day military operation under Lieutenant Colonel Maidoango. The Military was in search of the separatists' armed group camp based in Lebalem Division.

The Senior Divisional Officer for Meme, Ntou'o Ndong, was among the crowd that turned out by 10.15 am at the Kumba military camp and at the BICEC road Junction in Kumba where the body of the Ayike was kept.

Ayike, known through the social media as separatist key fighter "Major General Ayike" was part of the Red Dragons in Lebialem and second in command after "Field Marshal" until he broke away from the group and formed his own to control the northern part of Lebialem comprising of Alou and Wabane Sub-Divisions. The military showed two guns and 362 life bullets with amulets that were in keeping at the camp.