Africa: Foreign Minister Participates in Meetings of African Union's Foreign Ministers

14 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, has participated in the 37th session of the Executive Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the African Union, which was held during October 13-14 in Addis Ababa through video conference in due to the corona pandemic.

At the session, the minister has presented Sudan's intervention on the action plan of the African Union for Arts and Culture and considering the year 2021 as the year of African arts, culture and heritage, in realization of the motto "Arts, Culture and Heritage: Incentives for Building the Africa We Want."

He referred to the importance of strengthening African languages, which are a factor of cohesion and solidarity for achieving integration, affirming the importance of adopting policies and programs that encourage the inclusion of African languages in school curricula, raising awareness about the African encyclopedia, and encouraging writing of African history of each country and its translation into African languages.

He emphasized the full commitment of Sudan government to all the legal documents and agreements of the African Union relating to culture in particular, including the African Charter, the African Cultural Renaissance Charter, and the Model Law of the African Union for the protection of cultural property and heritage.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

