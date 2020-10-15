Sudan: Revolutionary Front's Delegation Visits W. Darfur State

14 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The advanced delegation of the Revolutionary Front, led by Yassir Arman, left to Genaina, capital of West Darfur State, today to make contacts with the citizens there and convey details of the peace agreement to them and raise their awareness on its benefits, especially for the war-affected areas.

Rapporteur of the advanced delegation of the Revolutionary Front Mutasim Ahmed Salih said in a statement to SUNA that the 9-member delegation includes representatives of all components of the front.

