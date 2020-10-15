Sudan, IFRC Sign Legal Status Agreement

Khartoum — Sudan and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) signed Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affair premises the legal status agreement for the IFRC.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Omer Gamar-Eddin signed for Sudan while IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain signed for the federation.

The signing ceremony was attended by IFRC delegation members and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society.

In his address to the occasion, the minister welcomed the IFRC Secretary General and his accompanying delegation saying that the agreement would pave the way for opening IFRC country office in Sudan.

The IFRC secretary general, on his part, praised the Sudanese transitional government seriousness in carrying out its functions.