Zimbabwe: Judge Suspends Law That Allows Detention of Persons With Hearing, Speech Impairments

14 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

High Court judge Esther Charewa has ordered the suspension of Section 193 of Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act (CPEA) which allows the detention of persons with listening and speech impairments or both after establishing this was unconstitutional.

The law changing judgement followed an application by the Deaf Zimbabwe Trust (DZT) seeking to have section 193 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) declared unconstitutional for failing to facilitate fair court hearings for persons with hearing impairments.

Charewa upheld the application and ruled that the section be suspended for six months to allow Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to introduce a clause which provides for sign language and interpretation.

Said the judge, "Section 193 of CPEA violates the rights of accused persons who are deaf and mute as enshrined in the Constitution.

"Section 193 (detention of persons who are deaf or mute or both) of the CPEA Chapter 9:07) be and is hereby declared unconstitutional and is suspended for six months to allow the 1st respondent to remove the unconstitutionality by introducing a clause which provides for sign language interpreter."

DZT is represented in the matter by Legal Resources Foundation.

Cited as respondents are Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Attorney General Prince Machaya and Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi.

In their application, DZT wanted the High Court to declare Section 193 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which provides for detention of persons who are deaf, as unconstitutional on the basis that it did not provide reasonable accommodation to their members during criminal proceedings.

DZT argued that the State and all its institutions are obliged to recognise the rights of persons with physical or mental disabilities to achieve their full mental and physical potential and minimise the disadvantages they suffer from.

They also argued that the Constitution imposes an obligation of the State to encourage the use and development of forms of communication suitable for persons with disabilities.

"The failure by section 193 of the Act to make provision for a sign language interpreter adversely affects the rights.

"For example, in the absence of a sign language interpreter, accused persons who are deaf will not be informed of the charge promptly and be denied to have proceedings conducted in the language they understand," they argued.

The court heard section 193 empowers a court to make a decision without hearing the evidence of an accused person who is deaf.

DZT argued that there was a risk of detaining innocent individuals or summarily detaining people due to a physical condition.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Namibia's Anti-Femicide Protesters Want President to Act

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.