Africa: Chief Executive Officer of APRM Visits Khartoum

14 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chief Executive Officer of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), Edward Maloka, arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday from South Africa on a visit to Sudan.

The APRM official was received upon arrival at Khartoum Airport by Cabinet Affairs Minister Ambassador Omar Manis.

Maloka said in a press statement that he would meet during his three-day visit a number of Sudanese officials, top of them is Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk.

He added that he would discuss with the Sudanese officials efforts being exerted to implement APRM's plans and programs.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.