Africa: Chief Executive Officer of APRM Visits Khartoum

Khartoum — The Chief Executive Officer of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), Edward Maloka, arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday from South Africa on a visit to Sudan.

The APRM official was received upon arrival at Khartoum Airport by Cabinet Affairs Minister Ambassador Omar Manis.

Maloka said in a press statement that he would meet during his three-day visit a number of Sudanese officials, top of them is Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk.

He added that he would discuss with the Sudanese officials efforts being exerted to implement APRM's plans and programs.