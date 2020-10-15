East Africa: Gamar Eddin Receives UN's Special Envoy for Horn of Africa

14 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar Edding Ismail, has received today the special envoy of the UN's Secretary General for the Horn of Africa, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, who is currently visiting the country, and who has reaffirmed the support of the UN's Secretary-General for Sudan and its people to make the democratic transition process successful, and on many occasions has called for the need to remove Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

The acting Foreign Minister has affirmed Sudan's aspiration to enhance coordination and cooperation with the UN in the coming period in all fields, reiterating the government's readiness to facilitate the work of the United Nations Integrated Assistance Mission (UNAMS), and to build on the positives work of the UNAMID mission in the past period, expressing the Sudan's aspiration for cooperation with the international organization in the success of the high-level meeting to address the issues of refugees and displaced persons in Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan, due to be organized early next year.

regarding the peace process, the acting Foreign Minister stressed the need to provide the necessary resources for the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement, calling on the UN to support the efforts of the transitional government in this regard and to complete the peace process in the country.

