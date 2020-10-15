Sudan: Curfew Declared in Port Sudan and Swakin Towns

14 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Security Committee of Red Sea State, which is headed by the Governor of the State, Engineer Abdalla Shangharai, issued a decision imposing curfew in Port Sudan and Swakin towns as of 12:00 noon to 04:00 am as of today, Wednesday.

The committee attributed the decision to the security circumstances the state witnesses due to protests against the decision of relieving Governor of Kassala State Salih Ammar from his post.

The security committee said that the protestors had blocked roads leading to the northern Port Sudan harbor and Swakin port and some roads in outskirt quarters of Port Sudan town.

