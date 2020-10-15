Sudan: Egyptian Medical Team Starts Sorting and Assessment of Revolution Injured Cases

14 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The visiting high-level Egyptian medical team, headed by the Chairman of the Ambulance Committee and Advisor of the Egyptian Minister of Health,, Dr. Mohamed Jad, Wednesday started the procedure of sorting and evaluating the cases of the injured persons of the December Revolution at Universal Hospital in Cober quarter, in the presence and supervision of the Ambassador of Egypt to Khartoum, Hussam Issa, and the Media Advisor at the Embassy of Egypt and members and staffers of the embassy.

In a statement to SUNA from inside the hospital, the Egyptian Ambassador, Hussam Issa, said that the medical team includes eight professors and consultants at the highest level in the fields of orthopedics, brain and neurosurgery, cardiac surgery, general surgery, rehabilitation, orthopedics and urology.

He explained that the medical team has begun to making the necessary examinations for all the victims of the December revolution in order to determine if they will be treated in Egypt or in Sudan, adding that in both cases Egypt will bear the cost of their treatment.

He said that the visit of the medical delegation comes within the framework of cooperation between Sudan and Egypt in all fields and in accordance of Egypt's commitment to the treatment of the injured persons of the Sudanese revolution.

He indicated that Egypt will continue to support the health system in Sudan through dispatching treatment teams and organizing training programs in the hospitals of the Egyptian Ministry of Health as well as other initiatives and joint programs in the field of health.

