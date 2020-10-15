Sudan: Arman - Work of Political Forces Together Most Important Indicators of Change

Al Geneina — The Deputy Chairman of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North Yassir Saeed Arman, indicated that the most important indicators of change in Sudan are the vision of the political forces of the freedom and change, the armed struggle movements and the regular forces working in one line for change.

In his address to the masses of Al Geneina, Arman noted: "We came from Khartoum with the support of the transitional government, indicating that this government is owned by the masses, and this revolution belongs to the people and peace has been achieved for the people."

He added that this peace that has been achieved must be used for the change of the reality, asserting that what happened in Darfur during the past years due to the policies of the former regime, pointing out that the comprehensive peace agreement will hold because it came with the will of the people.

Arman indicated that: "There will be joint forces for the protection of the civilians, refugees and displaced persons", calling for reconciliation and transitional justice to build a new and reconciled society.

Arman has sent a message from the far west of Sudan to eastern Sudan, saying: "What is happening in the east is very painful," indicating that Sudan is wide enough and for all, announcing the holding of a conference for eastern Sudan soon to solve its problems.

Arman has extended thanks to the state of Chad for its efforts to establish peace in Sudan, appreciating the strategic relations that bind the two countries.