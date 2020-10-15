Sudan: Arman - Work of Political Forces Together Most Important Indicators of Change

14 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Geneina — The Deputy Chairman of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North Yassir Saeed Arman, indicated that the most important indicators of change in Sudan are the vision of the political forces of the freedom and change, the armed struggle movements and the regular forces working in one line for change.

In his address to the masses of Al Geneina, Arman noted: "We came from Khartoum with the support of the transitional government, indicating that this government is owned by the masses, and this revolution belongs to the people and peace has been achieved for the people."

He added that this peace that has been achieved must be used for the change of the reality, asserting that what happened in Darfur during the past years due to the policies of the former regime, pointing out that the comprehensive peace agreement will hold because it came with the will of the people.

Arman indicated that: "There will be joint forces for the protection of the civilians, refugees and displaced persons", calling for reconciliation and transitional justice to build a new and reconciled society.

Arman has sent a message from the far west of Sudan to eastern Sudan, saying: "What is happening in the east is very painful," indicating that Sudan is wide enough and for all, announcing the holding of a conference for eastern Sudan soon to solve its problems.

Arman has extended thanks to the state of Chad for its efforts to establish peace in Sudan, appreciating the strategic relations that bind the two countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.