Ethiopia: Premier, President Isaias Visit Entoto Natural Park

15 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afwerki visited Entoto Natural Park yesterday.

Entoto Natural Park is one of the greenery and beautification mega projects inaugurated in Addis Ababa Next to Unity and Friendship parks in the capital. It is a recently inaugurated mountainous recreational site in the Northern part of Addis Ababa.

Entoto Natural Park is expected to become one of the focal points of tourist attractions.

Over the past two days, the two leaders have visited various development projects in Ethiopia including the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The leaders have also visited coffee farming being developed in cluster farming system in Goma Woreda of Jimma Zone, Oromia State as well as Koisha hydro power project located in the southern part of the country.

Eritrea's delegation included Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, the work visits and continued discussions between the two leaders follows the historic normalization of relations achieved between Ethiopia and Eritrea in 2018.

