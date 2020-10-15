Gambia Records Six New Cases of Covid-19, No New Death

The Gambia registered six new cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand six hundred and forty-two.

The newly confirmed cases represented 5.0% positivity test rate. The median age of the new cases is 38 years.

No new COVID-19 related death was recorded.

This is the 169th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The Gambia currently has no person under quarantine and nine hundred and twenty-nine active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and twenty new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

No new test returned undetermined.

"Two new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged," he said.

Director Njai said as schools are re-opening, there has been a massive fumigation of schools across the country by the Gambia Red cross Society.

"No new person was taken in to quarantine and no new person was discharged from quarantine," he said.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.