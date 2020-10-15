Gambia: Log Dealers Plead Not Guilty to a Charge of Importing Forest Products Without Valid Import Certificate

14 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Louise Jobe

Six Log dealers, who were arraigned at the Brikama Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to a charge of importing forest products (timber logs) in to The Gambia without a valid import certificate contrary to the laws of the country.

Prosecutors alleged the defendants violated section 106, 107 and 108 of the Amended Forest Act 2018.

When the case was called before Magistrate P Chea, sub Inspector Jarju and Inspector Kinteh announced their representation for the Inspector General of Police.

Rashidou Marong, Lamin Jallow, Bubacarr Colley, Ousman Jallow, Abdoulie Gaye and Abdoulie Jallow were charged on one count of importation of forest products without a valid import certificate contrary to section 106, 107 and 108 of the amended forest Act 2018.

Prosecutors alleged the accused persons sometime the year 2020, at Foni Bwiam, West Coast Region in the Republic of The Gambia unlawfully without authority, imported timber logs without a valid import certificate and thereby committed an offence.

The six accused persons were each granted bail in the sum of fifty thousand dalasi and ordered to each produce a Gambian surety.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

